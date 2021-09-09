HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.690-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.840-$0.900 EPS.

HPQ traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.42. 120,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,803,971. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.04.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.