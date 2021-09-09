Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Down to $22.98

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.98, but opened at $22.02. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 26 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HNP shares. Citigroup cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
