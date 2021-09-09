Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Down to $22.98

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.98, but opened at $22.02. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 26 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HNP shares. Citigroup cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 153.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 219.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 45.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 155.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.