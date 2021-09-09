Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.28.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

HTHT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.34. 42,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.68 and a beta of 1.58. Huazhu Group has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.31.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,638,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851,643 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,302,000 after buying an additional 2,715,681 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,427,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,258,000 after buying an additional 1,662,021 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,308,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,164,000 after buying an additional 654,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

