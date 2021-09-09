Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Trading Down 4.4%

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.09 and last traded at $67.12. Approximately 2,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 209,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.20.

HUBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.64.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $981.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,494,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

