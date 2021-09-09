Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX) & e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX) and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Human Pheromone Sciences and e.l.f. Beauty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A e.l.f. Beauty $318.11 million 4.92 $6.23 million $0.42 71.95

e.l.f. Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Human Pheromone Sciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Human Pheromone Sciences and e.l.f. Beauty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Human Pheromone Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A e.l.f. Beauty 0 2 6 0 2.75

e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus price target of $31.88, suggesting a potential upside of 5.48%. Given e.l.f. Beauty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe e.l.f. Beauty is more favorable than Human Pheromone Sciences.

Volatility and Risk

Human Pheromone Sciences has a beta of 3.57, indicating that its stock price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.l.f. Beauty has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Human Pheromone Sciences and e.l.f. Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A e.l.f. Beauty 3.71% 10.37% 5.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.5% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Human Pheromone Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats Human Pheromone Sciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Human Pheromone Sciences

Human Pheromone Sciences, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of consumer products that contain human pheromones, a mood-enhancing component. It operates under the Natural Attraction brand. The company was founded on November 28, 1989 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

