Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 136.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HII stock opened at $199.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.79. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

