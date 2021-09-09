Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on H. Truist Securities upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.03.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.79. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,666,656.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 350,064 shares of company stock valued at $26,096,233 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,701,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

