Idle (IDLE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $264,792.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. Idle has a total market capitalization of $15.30 million and $264,792.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Idle has traded down 42.8% against the dollar. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.07 or 0.00013127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00064689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00130272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.21 or 0.00188665 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,404.25 or 0.07364186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,258.28 or 1.00067497 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.26 or 0.00837724 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

