IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $756,465.28 and approximately $5,407.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00058801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.97 or 0.00175203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.03 or 0.00724900 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars.

