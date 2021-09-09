Illuvium (ILV) Price Hits $502.25 on Exchanges

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for approximately $502.25 or 0.01081001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Illuvium has a total market cap of $318.84 million and approximately $42.26 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00065170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00132458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.00191651 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,524.86 or 1.00136635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.91 or 0.07259594 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $389.49 or 0.00838301 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,834 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.