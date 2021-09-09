ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME) Insider Buys A$14,090.00 in Stock

ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME) insider Douglas (Doug) Flynn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.41 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of A$14,090.00 ($10,064.29).

Douglas (Doug) Flynn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Douglas (Doug) Flynn acquired 5,000 shares of ImExHS stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.55 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of A$7,770.00 ($5,550.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

ImExHS Limited operates as an imaging software as a service and ancillary service provider in Australia and internationally. It is involved in developing and selling Hiruko software platform that comprises radiology information system, which manages the workflow management system with a patient data and image distribution system, as well as picture archiving and communication system that allows healthcare organization to capture, store, view, and share radiology images.

