Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.95

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.95 and last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 224299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ILPT. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,736,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after buying an additional 119,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 233,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

