Ink (INK) Market Capitalization Achieves $336,975.15

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Ink coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink has a market capitalization of $336,975.15 and approximately $2,038.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ink has traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ink Coin Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

