Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Raised to C$26.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.77% from the stock’s previous close.

INE has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.43.

TSE:INE opened at C$21.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.39. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.37 and a twelve month high of C$32.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.62.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

