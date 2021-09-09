InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS INNV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 130,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,094. InnovAge has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INNV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of InnovAge by 1,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in InnovAge during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in InnovAge by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in InnovAge in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth about $116,000. 14.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.