InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS INNV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 130,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,094. InnovAge has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
About InnovAge
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.