Insider Buying: AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Chairman Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Chairman Xunkai Gong purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $238,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Xunkai Gong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Xunkai Gong purchased 25,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $241,250.00.

AvePoint stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.94. 1,077,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,469. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The company had revenue of $45.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvePoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

