Insider Buying: Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Acquires 57,501 Shares of Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 57,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $5,365,418.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 83,648 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $7,324,218.88.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 8,164 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $701,287.60.

On Friday, August 13th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 38,264 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,392,486.24.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 53,523 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,608,865.53.

NASDAQ:KOD traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.46. The company had a trading volume of 135,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,585. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.35. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $48.21 and a one year high of $171.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,051,000 after purchasing an additional 685,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 17.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,182,000 after purchasing an additional 179,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,719,000 after purchasing an additional 157,325 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 108,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,027,000 after purchasing an additional 70,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

