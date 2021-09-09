Insider Buying: National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Acquires 778 Shares of Stock

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Glenn P. Reynolds bought 778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,439.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn P. Reynolds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Glenn P. Reynolds acquired 125 shares of National Bankshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,781.25.

NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.57.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 35.58%. On average, research analysts predict that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 298,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $3,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 45.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 25,459 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

