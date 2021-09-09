Insider Buying: Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Buys A$20,000.00 in Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) insider Martin Casey bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($14,285.71).

Thorney Technologies Company Profile

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

