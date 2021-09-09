Insider Selling: Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Insider Sells £50,767.64 in Stock

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 8,708 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.62), for a total transaction of £50,767.64 ($66,328.25).

Shares of RTO opened at GBX 589.80 ($7.71) on Thursday. Rentokil Initial plc has a one year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a one year high of GBX 592.80 ($7.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £10.97 billion and a PE ratio of 42.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 549.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 838.53.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTO shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 607 ($7.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 601.17 ($7.85).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.