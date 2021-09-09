Insider Selling: TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Sells 3,300 Shares of Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $364,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kenneth D. Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 42,500 shares of TTEC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $4,591,700.00.

TTEC opened at $107.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.21. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.29 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 31.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

