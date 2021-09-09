Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,391 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 6.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,227 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair started coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $111.84 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $114.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

