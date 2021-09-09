Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.10.

INTA stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.97. Intapp has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.29. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth $416,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

