Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.50 million-$57.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.48 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.330-$-0.290 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Get Intapp alerts:

NASDAQ INTA opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97. Intapp has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.