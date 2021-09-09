Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,057 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.49. 363,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,529,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

