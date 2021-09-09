International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives $149.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company.

NYSE:IFF traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,649. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

