Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives C$18.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Laurentian lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 305,829 shares in the company, valued at C$5,352,007.50.

Shares of IIP.UN stock remained flat at $C$17.82 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 167,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,184. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.12 and a 12-month high of C$18.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

