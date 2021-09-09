Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 21,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 329,830 shares.The stock last traded at $93.69 and had previously closed at $93.45.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average is $88.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,261,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 95,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PKW)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

