Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 19,761 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2,358.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,831,000 after acquiring an additional 332,252 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period.

Shares of DEF stock opened at $69.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.74. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $53.27 and a 1-year high of $70.13.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

