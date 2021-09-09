Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,210,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,757 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after purchasing an additional 350,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.04. 62,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,051. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.23 and a 200 day moving average of $148.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

