Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,881 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes up 1.6% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $9,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RYH. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYH traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $318.96. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,585. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $224.33 and a 52-week high of $321.48.

