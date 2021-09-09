Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Bought by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000.

NYSEARCA RPG traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.27. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,883. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.77 and a fifty-two week high of $206.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.68.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

