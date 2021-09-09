InvestDigital Price Down 16.3% This Week (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One InvestDigital coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. InvestDigital has a market cap of $289,630.05 and $94,971.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About InvestDigital

InvestDigital (CRYPTO:IDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 113,561,650 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

