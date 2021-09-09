Investors Purchase High Volume of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:RSX)

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 28,924 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,030% compared to the typical volume of 1,358 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,999,000 after buying an additional 682,015 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,922,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,703,000 after buying an additional 1,000,200 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,903,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,118,000 after buying an additional 328,349 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,731,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,176,000 after buying an additional 474,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,721,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,897,000 after buying an additional 162,999 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSX opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

