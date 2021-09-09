ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to announce $23.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.30 million. ION Geophysical posted sales of $16.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year sales of $85.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.65 million to $98.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $97.21 million, with estimates ranging from $77.41 million to $117.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ION Geophysical during the first quarter worth $27,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in ION Geophysical during the second quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ION Geophysical during the first quarter worth $38,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ION Geophysical during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ION Geophysical by 54.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IO traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.26. 1,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,038. The company has a market cap of $37.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.29. ION Geophysical has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

