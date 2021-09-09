Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.14). Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

IONS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.90. 5,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,886. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $549,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,698.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock worth $1,268,540. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

See Also: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.