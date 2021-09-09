IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

IRMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $34.22 on Thursday. IRadimed has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $421.52 million, a P/E ratio of 92.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IRadimed will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Monty K. Allen sold 4,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $156,665.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,371 over the last three months. 48.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. UBS Group AG increased its position in IRadimed by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IRadimed during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

