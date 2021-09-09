IRISnet (IRIS) Hits Market Capitalization of $124.72 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. IRISnet has a total market cap of $124.72 million and $10.02 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IRISnet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00059490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00129330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00197144 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.56 or 0.07237222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,784.47 or 0.99787972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $332.50 or 0.00724697 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,036,770,356 coins and its circulating supply is 1,097,282,559 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IRISnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IRISnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.