Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 102,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,106 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 40,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,153,000.

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

