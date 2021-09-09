iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.