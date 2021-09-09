iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,851 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 791,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 593,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,117,000 after buying an additional 22,452 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 76,895 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,132,000.

FLOT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.78. The company had a trading volume of 701,068 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.78.

