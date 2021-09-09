iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) Position Cut by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Telecom ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 54.0% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 82.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period.

Shares of IXP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.20. 672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,706. iShares Global Telecom ETF has a twelve month low of $63.65 and a twelve month high of $91.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.80.

