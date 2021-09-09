iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Hits New 52-Week High at $292.99

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $292.99 and last traded at $292.99, with a volume of 89249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.68.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after buying an additional 510,435 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,108,000 after purchasing an additional 466,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after purchasing an additional 412,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,842,000 after purchasing an additional 361,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after purchasing an additional 326,909 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

