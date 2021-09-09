iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) is Grand Central Investment Group’s 6th Largest Position

Grand Central Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 317,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,422 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up approximately 6.9% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 77.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 43.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period.

SLV stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.29. 611,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,434,105. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

