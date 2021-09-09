iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 3.7% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,372,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $110.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.60. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

