iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after purchasing an additional 429,492 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,954,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.60. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

