ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

ITT has raised its dividend by 32.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ITT has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ITT to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Shares of ITT opened at $92.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.81 and its 200 day moving average is $92.76. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 124.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.43 million. Analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITT stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 162,435 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of ITT worth $21,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

