ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ITT by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,378,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,715,000 after buying an additional 231,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,780,000 after purchasing an additional 371,754 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in ITT by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,522,000 after purchasing an additional 280,124 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,809,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ITT by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,620,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,280,000 after purchasing an additional 48,956 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITT. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $92.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.76. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.13 and a 12-month high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.43 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

