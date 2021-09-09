Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 5,921 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 208.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN opened at $114.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.45 and its 200 day moving average is $90.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.61 and a 12 month high of $117.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $237,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $975,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

