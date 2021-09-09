Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 631 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 18.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $306,818,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 87.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,208 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Airbnb by 637.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,158,000 after purchasing an additional 980,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 6,748.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,801,000 after purchasing an additional 832,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $163.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $103.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,766. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,089,569 shares of company stock worth $453,446,004. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

